Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offers Complimentary Admission to Florida Residence Five and Under in 2024

What’s Happening:
- Kids five and under can enjoy complimentary admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in 2024 with the Junior Space Explorer Pass.
- This is available only to Florida residents, the pass grants children complimentary admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex through December 31, 2024.
Details:
- Parents/guardians are required to pre-register kids, who must be five or younger at time of redemption.
- A valid form of ID (a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) must be presented to verify the child's age prior to entry.
- School IDs or children’s security IDs will not be accepted.
- Parents/guardians should have a photo ID with proof of Florida residential address as well.
- Registration is only available through the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website and must be completed by February 21, 2024.
- This offer is not available for registration at the front entrance.
- Once activated, the pass is valid for admission through December 31, 2024.
- Blackout dates may apply, including launch viewing and special events.