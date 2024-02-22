This Spring Save Up to 15% Off Select Rooms at a Disneyland Resort Hotel

This spring, you can save up to 15% off rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel on select dates.

What’s Happening:

Save Up to 15% Off Select Stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel on Sunday Through Thursday Nights.

Guests can save up to 15% off select rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel on Sunday through Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024.

Explore savings at these Disneyland Resort hotels—valid on Standard and Premium room types:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms

Disneyland Hotel

Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms

Important Details

Savings are based on the non discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and are valid for Sunday through Thursday nights from March 11 through June 6, 2024.

Book now through June 3, 2024; travel must be completed by June 7, 2024.

Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2- or 3-Bedroom Villas.

Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit of 2 rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park is required to enter a theme park.

Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.