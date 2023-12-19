Universal Studios Confirmed to Have Purchased Land in Bedford, England for Possible Theme Park

According to Bedford Independent, Universal Studios has confirmed they have bought land in the UK.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios could be expanding into the UK, as they have confirmed to have bought land in Bedford.
- According to the Bedford Independent, they revealed that “Universal Studios has confirmed it has purchased land in Bedford, which it is exploring as a possible theme park site.”
- A spokesperson from Universal Destinations & Experiences said, “We recently acquired land in Bedford [Borough] and are in the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site.
- “It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed, and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”
- Right now, they are “still very early in planning this potential project”.
- They said, “We support Bedford’s vision of becoming a prosperous place to live, work, and visit, and we take a proactive approach to partnering with local communities and stakeholders, like Bedford Borough Council, when pursuing potential projects.”
- Universal Studios has confirmed they are always on the lookout for new locations around the world, and the UK was an ideal destination.
- The location would make a great spot as it is close to London, the Harry Potter Studios near Watford, and the cities of Oxford and Cambridge, making it an ideal tourist destination spot.
- Universal Destinations and Experiences have announced a number of recent expansion plans including a new family-centric park called Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas as well as a year-round haunt experience named Universal Horror Unleashed at Area 15 in Las Vegas.