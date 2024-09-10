New “Wicked” Experiences Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are celebrating Wicked with new experiences beginning in late October.

What's Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort revealed this October guests can experience all new immersive experiences and exclusive merchandise inspired by Wicked .

. The experiences will be different at each destination but will still capture the world of Wicked.

Universal Orlando Resort:

Beginning late October, guests at Universal Orlando Resort are welcome to visit Wicked : The Experience found in the former location of the UNIVRS store.

: The Experience found in the former location of the UNIVRS store. This experience will take guests along the yellow brick road into iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City.

locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City. On display there will be costumes and props from some of the most memorable parts of the film.

Universal Studios Hollywood:

Beginning in late October, Universal Studios Hollywood Wicked fans will want to visit the Feature Presentation store in the park as well as the UNIVRS store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

fans will want to visit the Feature Presentation store in the park as well as the UNIVRS store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Feature Presentation will showcase props from the film, a photo opportunity within the theme park, and, later when the film opens, costumes will be displayed within the Universal Cinema.

Dining:

At both theme park locations, there will be Wicked themed dining options as well as limited-time Wicked treats at Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Merchandise:

There will be plenty of merchandise available at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and at both Universal Citywalk locations.

The Shiz University collection features a Spirit Jersey, duffle bag, tumbler, hat, journal, and more.

The legendary Studio MinaLima includes Wicked-inspired graphics, home goods, stationary, and more.

You'll see the Wicked logo on many items, including apparel, hats, totes, and notebooks, just to name a few.

Other offerings include dolls from Mattel, Funko Pops!, LEGO sets featuring the Land of Oz, Loungefly bags, and cosplay and prop replicas from The Noble Collection.

Later this year and early next year there will be even more Wicked celebrations coming to Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan.

Wicked will be in theaters November 22nd.