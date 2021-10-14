ABC News Explores the Life of Comedian Robin Williams in Next Edition of “Superstar” Airing October 20th

ABC News has announced the next edition of Superstar will focus on comedian Robin Williams. The primetime special airs Wednesday, October 20th.
What’s Happening:
- The next edition of ABC News’ Superstar series will explore the life of legendary comedian Robin Williams. Audiences will watch as the special recounts key moments in Williams’ life told through own voice.
- Among the highlights of Williams’ story are his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene as well as his role on Mork & Mindy that launched him to celebrity status.
- Additionally, the special covers the experiences that made him a one-of-a-kind talent, the creative force driving films like Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, and Aladdin.
- Beyond the spotlight, Williams dealt with deeply personal struggles including substance abuse, depression, and Lewy Body Dementia that will be discussed in the special.
- Superstar will also feature interviews with famous comedians and actors including:
- Margaret Cho
- Howie Mandel
- Louis Black
- Jimmie Walker
- Paula Poundstone
- Gina Hecht
- Pauly Shore
- Barry Levinson
- The program also gives viewers insight into the stories through archive interviews with Williams himself where he opens up about his life.
- Superstar: Robin Williams airs Wednesday, October 20 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Creative Team:
- Superstar is produced by ABC News.
- David Sloan is senior executive producer.
- Muriel Pearson is executive producer.
More Superstar:
