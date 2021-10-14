Musician Crowder Joins Headliners for Rock the Universe 2022 at Universal Studios Florida

Christian musician Crowder will be one of the featured headliners at Rock the Universe 2022, a weekend event coming to Universal Studios Florida this January.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort has announced that singer, songwriter and folktronica musician, Crowder, has been added to the lineup for their annual Christian music weekend.
- Crowder will take the main stage on Friday, January 28th bringing Rock the Universe fans together for an unparalleled experience.
- During the two day event, fans can rock out as some of the biggest names in Christian music perform during an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun at Universal Studios Florida.
- Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe 2022 takes place from January 28-30th.
- Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more.
- To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
Rock the Universe 2022 Weekend Headliners
Friday, January 28th
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Crowder
- Matthew West
- Jordan Feliz
- Rhett Walker
- Riley Clemmons
Saturday, January 29th
- Casting Crowns
- Zach Williams
- Big Daddy Weave
- Cory Asbury
- We the Kingdom
- Social Club Misfits
Rock the Universe Weekend Tickets:
- Fans can take advantage of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks for the price of two with a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, starting at $129.99, plus tax.
- Staying amidst the thrills? Book your vacation at Universal Orlando hotel, and enjoy Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination and more.
- Guests can book a Rock Your Weekend Group Getaway vacation package, starting at $195 per person at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites or Surfside Inn and Suites.