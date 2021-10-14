Musician Crowder Joins Headliners for Rock the Universe 2022 at Universal Studios Florida

Christian musician Crowder will be one of the featured headliners at Rock the Universe 2022, a weekend event coming to Universal Studios Florida this January.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort

Crowder will take the main stage on Friday, January 28th bringing Rock the Universe fans together for an unparalleled experience.

During the two day event, fans can rock out as some of the biggest names in Christian music perform during an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe 2022 takes place from January 28-30th.

Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more.

To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com

Rock the Universe 2022 Weekend Headliners

Friday, January 28th

for KING & COUNTRY

Crowder

Matthew West

Jordan Feliz

Rhett Walker

Riley Clemmons

Saturday, January 29th

Casting Crowns

Zach Williams

Big Daddy Weave

Cory Asbury

We the Kingdom

Social Club Misfits

Rock the Universe Weekend Tickets:

Fans can take advantage of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks for the price of two with a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket

Staying amidst the thrills? Book your vacation at Universal Orlando hotel, and enjoy Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination and more.

Guests can book a Rock Your Weekend Group Getaway vacation package, starting at $195 per person at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites or Surfside Inn and Suites.