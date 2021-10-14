Select Panels from Destination D23 Event to be Live Streamed Online

D23 Members the world over have been waiting for the next event to be held by the Official Disney Fan Club, and that event is Destination D23 at Walt Disney World this November. If you can’t make it out to this event, then you’re in luck, as D23 just announced that a selection of panels will be live streamed online.

What’s Happening:

Select panels taking place on Saturday, ­­November 20 and Sunday, November 21 will be available to stream online through D23’s various social media channels and on D23.com.

The exact panels that will be streamed have not yet been announced.

If you were looking to attend in person, unfortunately, the event is now sold out.

The event will take place November 19 – 21, 2021, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World Resort.