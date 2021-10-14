Destination D23 Celebrates 50 Years of Walt Disney World With Excellent New T-Shirts

With Destination D23 coming up next month at Walt Disney World, you can prepare for the event with a fabulous collection of tee shirts being released on Monday, October 18.

What’s Happening:

This new collection of tees were designed for D23 by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily, and are inspired by the D23 Gold Member Collector Set

The collection goes on sale Monday, October 18 at 7AM PT, only on shopDisney.

D23 Members receive a 10% discount on any purchase of $50 or more.

Destination D23 takes place November 19-21

Electrical Water Pageant T-Shirt

Destination D23

Orange Bird Logo T-Shirt

Destination D23

Walt Disney World Characters Logo T-Shirt