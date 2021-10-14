Destination D23 Celebrates 50 Years of Walt Disney World With Excellent New T-Shirts

With Destination D23 coming up next month at Walt Disney World, you can prepare for the event with a fabulous collection of tee shirts being released on Monday, October 18.
What’s Happening:
- This new collection of tees were designed for D23 by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily, and are inspired by the D23 Gold Member Collector Set.
- The collection goes on sale Monday, October 18 at 7AM PT, only on shopDisney.
- D23 Members receive a 10% discount on any purchase of $50 or more.
- Destination D23 takes place November 19-21 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World Resort.