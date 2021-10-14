Jon Tries Ptero-Flying in Exclusive Clip Of Upcoming “Dino Ranch” Episode

Jon is out to prove himself as a great ptero-flyer in this exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of Dino Ranch, “Sky’s the Limit,” premiering on Disney Junior and Disney NOW on October 15th.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place is proud to unveil this exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Dino Ranch on Disney Junior. In the episode, “Sky’s The Limit,” Jon becomes upset when he doesn’t take to ptero-flying as quickly as Min and Miguel, and pushes himself to be the best when he tries to fly a delivery through some pretty powerful winds.

on Disney Junior. In the episode, "Sky's The Limit," Jon becomes upset when he doesn't take to ptero-flying as quickly as Min and Miguel, and pushes himself to be the best when he tries to fly a delivery through some pretty powerful winds. "Sky's the Limit" airs on Friday, October 15th at 12:00 PM and 6:30 PM on Disney Junior, one of four brand new episodes of the series from Boat Rocker Studios that will be released this month.

Fans can catch up with the series on Disney Junior and the DisneyNOW app.

About Dino Ranch:

Dino Ranch introduces young audiences to the ultimate playground – a working farm and dinosaur sanctuary – and the tight-knit Cassidy family: Ma (Jane), Pa (Bo) and their three adopted kids, Jon, Min and Miguel. And ranch life certainly wouldn’t be the same without their distinctive dino pals: Jon’s speedy raptor, Blitz; Min’s big-hearted brontosaurus, Clover; Miguel’s tiny (but mighty) triceratops, Tango; Pa’s full-grown T-Rex, Biscuit, and Ma’s massively loyal parasaurolophus, Quack.

introduces young audiences to the ultimate playground – a working farm and dinosaur sanctuary – and the tight-knit Cassidy family: Ma (Jane), Pa (Bo) and their three adopted kids, Jon, Min and Miguel. And ranch life certainly wouldn't be the same without their distinctive dino pals: Jon's speedy raptor, Blitz; Min's big-hearted brontosaurus, Clover; Miguel's tiny (but mighty) triceratops, Tango; Pa's full-grown T-Rex, Biscuit, and Ma's massively loyal parasaurolophus, Quack. Together, they discover the thrill of ranch life while navigating the great outdoors through unforeseen challenges. As the three little Dino Ranchers learn the ropes, every day is filled with unpredictable adventures because at Dino Ranch, trouble can loom like a T-Rex on a moonless night.

The thrill-a-minute series, packed with comedic, mischievous fun, highlights the value of hardwork, teamwork and commitment as the stories tackle the challenge of growing up.

As well as providing an irresistible blend of dinosaurs and ranchers, the series has four key themes at its core and celebrates outdoor fun, embraces nurturing and friendship, demonstrates the strength of teamwork and personal growth, and promotes the importance of family and community.

