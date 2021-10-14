Cast of “Disney Princess-The Concert” Set To Appear In Disney Springs

The Cast of Disney Princess – The Concert is set to make an appearance and meet their fans at the Pandora location in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Disney Springs has taken to their official Twitter Disney Princess – The Concert

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, Anneliese van der Pol, and Syndee Winters will be available for meeting, and a virtual queue will be used starting at 9:15 AM that day, on a first come, first served basis.

Further details about the opportunity to meet the cast of Disney Princess – The Concert will be released at a later date.

During the Ultimate Disney Princess Celebration

Disney Princess – The Concert has now been pushed back to begin touring in 2022.

Though Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Syndee Winters are set to appear at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, Each performance of the concert is set to to include 4 princesses from a list of possibilities that include: Aisha Jackson – The first Black actress to play Anna in Frozen on Broadway. Syndee Winters – Her Broadway debut was as Nala in The Lion King . Christy Altomare – The original Anastasia in the Broadway musical based on the 20th Century Studios animated film. Susan Egan – The original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and voice of Megara in Hercules. Courtney Reed – The original Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway. Laura Osnes – The lead role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Broadway.

