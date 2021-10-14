Cast of “Disney Princess-The Concert” Set To Appear In Disney Springs

The Cast of Disney Princess – The Concert is set to make an appearance and meet their fans at the Pandora location in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Springs has taken to their official Twitter account and revealed to fans that the cast of Disney Princess – The Concert will be heading on hand at the Pandora location in Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on November 8th.
- Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, Anneliese van der Pol, and Syndee Winters will be available for meeting, and a virtual queue will be used starting at 9:15 AM that day, on a first come, first served basis.
- Further details about the opportunity to meet the cast of Disney Princess – The Concert will be released at a later date.
- During the Ultimate Disney Princess Celebration, fans can attend Disney Concerts where Broadway stars perform classic Disney Princess songs with Disney Princess – The Concert.
- Disney Princess – The Concert was originally scheduled to kick off its tour this November but has now been pushed back into 2022.
- Though Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Syndee Winters are set to appear at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, Each performance of the concert is set to to include 4 princesses from a list of possibilities that include:
- Aisha Jackson – The first Black actress to play Anna in Frozen on Broadway.
- Syndee Winters – Her Broadway debut was as Nala in The Lion King.
- Christy Altomare – The original Anastasia in the Broadway musical based on the 20th Century Studios animated film.
- Susan Egan – The original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and voice of Megara in Hercules.
- Courtney Reed – The original Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway.
- Laura Osnes – The lead role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Broadway.