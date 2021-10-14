Merry Menagerie Returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Alongside More Holiday Fun

Disney has revealed a list of all the festive fun that will be coming to the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season, including the return of the Merry Menagerie to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The magic of the holidays will take over all four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs. Here’s a look at what’s coming to each location.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
- After taking a break last year due to COVID restrictions, the popular Merry Menagerie that first debuted in 2019, is back on Discovery Island. Guests will be able to interact with beautiful puppets of animals such as reindeers, foxes, polar bears and penguins. The puppets are accompanied by seranding musicians whose music is played along with the general area music.
- You may spot some of your favorite DIsney characters, such as Goofy and Chip ‘n’ Dale floating through the rivers of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, dressed in their holiday finest.
- When the park stays open after dark, you can enjoy a wintery version of the Tree of Life Awakening show, accompanied by heartwarming holiday music. This will play in addition to the Animal Kingdom version of the Beacons of Magic show.
- Sunset Seasons Greetings will be returning to the Sunset Blvd. area of the park, transforming the Hollywood Tower Hotel in a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece, a Toy Story toy hotel, a snowy corner of Arendelle and a Dickensian village from Mickey’s Christmas Carol.
- As with the Tree of Life, the Hollywood Tower Hotel will also continue to be a Beacon of Magic during the holiday season.
- “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” will add a festive finale, featuring music from the Olaf’s Frozen Adventure short and an appearance from Olaf himself.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, returns November 26 and runs through December 30. More details on the festival will be unveiled soon.
- Disney Very Merriest After Hours will be replacing the typical Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year. Check out our article for details on what awaits you at the party.
Disney Springs:
- Christmas cheer abounds around every corner at Disney Springs. That’s especially true at the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll. This returning experience features elaborately decorated Christmas trees themed to different Disney characters, movies and theme park attractions. Like last year, the trees can be found scattered all around Disney Springs.
- Live holiday performances and special decor will add an extra sprinkling of holiday magic.
- Town Center will offer a magical snowfall at nighttime.
- Visit Jock Lindsay’s Holiday Bar, featuring yuletide touches, along with festive food and cocktails.
- And of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without an appearance from Old Saint Nick himself! You’ll be able to find Santa Claus at all four parks and Disney Springs, every day through December 24.