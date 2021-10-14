“Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” Stage Show Added to Disney Very Merriest After Hours Lineup

Disney Very Merriest After Hours at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World will feature even more festive fun. “Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” will join the event’s entertainment lineup, bringing your favorite characters and holiday songs to the front of Cinderella Castle, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

“Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” will see Mickey and his pals for a celebration filled with music, dancing and nostalgic yuletide fun.

The new show will take place on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage and will feature nods to classic Magic Kingdom holiday stage shows, including “Mickey’s Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Celebrate the Season” and “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.”

Disney Very Merriest After Hours Event Dates:

November: 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 28, 30

December: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21

Disney Very Merriest After Hours Prices:

$169 to $229 for select November – December nights

$249 on December 19 and 21

Annual Passholders and DVC Members can save $10 on select event nights in November.

Other Event Details: