“Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” Stage Show Added to Disney Very Merriest After Hours Lineup

by | Oct 14, 2021 12:22 PM Pacific Time

Disney Very Merriest After Hours at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World will feature even more festive fun. “Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” will join the event’s entertainment lineup, bringing your favorite characters and holiday songs to the front of Cinderella Castle, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

  • “Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” will see Mickey and his pals for a celebration filled with music, dancing and nostalgic yuletide fun.
  • The new show will take place on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage and will feature nods to classic Magic Kingdom holiday stage shows, including “Mickey’s Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Celebrate the Season” and “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories performance with the Three Caballeros

Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories performance with the Three Caballeros

Disney Very Merriest After Hours Event Dates:

  • November: 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 28, 30
  • December: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21

Disney Very Merriest After Hours Prices:

  • $169 to $229 for select November – December nights
  • $249 on December 19 and 21
  • Annual Passholders and DVC Members can save $10 on select event nights in November.

Other Event Details:

  • Disney Very Merriest After Hours will see the return of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and the ability to see two fireworks shows.
  • Tickets for the 4-hour event grant admission to Magic Kingdom Park as early as 7:00 pm, giving Guests more time to enjoy the park, and the ability to check out “Disney Enchantment,” the new fireworks show premiering during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
  • Once the event begins, another fireworks show will light up the sky with “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” exclusively for “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” Guests, giving them the opportunity to see two firework shows in one night.
  • Holiday attraction overlays return with the Jungle Cruise transformed into the Jingle Cruise, and Monsters Inc, Laugh Floor adding in some holiday jokes.
  • More than 20 attractions will stay open throughout the night including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Space Mountain.
  • Disney Characters will be dressed in their holiday best.
  • Snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A.
  • The Club Tinsel Dance Party returns to Tomorrowland.
  • Complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn, seasonal treats and select bottled beverages.
  • Specialty holiday food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
  • Disney PhotoPass will offer holiday Magic Shots throughout the night.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed