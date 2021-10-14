“Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” Stage Show Added to Disney Very Merriest After Hours Lineup

Disney Very Merriest After Hours at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World will feature even more festive fun. “Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” will join the event’s entertainment lineup, bringing your favorite characters and holiday songs to the front of Cinderella Castle, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- “Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories” will see Mickey and his pals for a celebration filled with music, dancing and nostalgic yuletide fun.
- The new show will take place on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt Stage and will feature nods to classic Magic Kingdom holiday stage shows, including “Mickey’s Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Celebrate the Season” and “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.”
Disney Very Merriest After Hours Event Dates:
- November: 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 28, 30
- December: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21
Disney Very Merriest After Hours Prices:
- $169 to $229 for select November – December nights
- $249 on December 19 and 21
- Annual Passholders and DVC Members can save $10 on select event nights in November.
Other Event Details:
- Disney Very Merriest After Hours will see the return of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and the ability to see two fireworks shows.
- Tickets for the 4-hour event grant admission to Magic Kingdom Park as early as 7:00 pm, giving Guests more time to enjoy the park, and the ability to check out “Disney Enchantment,” the new fireworks show premiering during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
- Once the event begins, another fireworks show will light up the sky with “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” exclusively for “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” Guests, giving them the opportunity to see two firework shows in one night.
- Holiday attraction overlays return with the Jungle Cruise transformed into the Jingle Cruise, and Monsters Inc, Laugh Floor adding in some holiday jokes.
- More than 20 attractions will stay open throughout the night including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Space Mountain.
- Disney Characters will be dressed in their holiday best.
- Snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A.
- The Club Tinsel Dance Party returns to Tomorrowland.
- Complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn, seasonal treats and select bottled beverages.
- Specialty holiday food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
- Disney PhotoPass will offer holiday Magic Shots throughout the night.