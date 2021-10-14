Pixar and Christmas-Themed Gift Baskets Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Guests

Any vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort is magical, but for those wanting to surprise their families with some additional Disney touches, consider a themed Gift Basket. New offerings for Pixar lovers and fans of Christmas are now available across the resort and can be delivered right to the room.
What’s Happening:
- Guests looking to enhance their Walt Disney World vacation with some extra magical souvenirs, can now order new Pixar or Christmas-themed gift baskets to receive during their stay at the Resort.
- The Walt Disney Travel Company gift baskets include a Pixar Pals Celebration Basket or Mickey and Minnie’s Ultimate Christmas Celebration Basket full of goodies that are guaranteed to enchant and bring endless hours of enjoyment.
Pixar Pals Celebration Basket – Available for 2021 and 2022
Celebrate friendship…and beyond! This special basket features:
- Collapsible Pixar toy chest
- Banner to decorate the resort room door
- Cozy blanket
- Toy Story balloon bouquet
- Other goodies inspired by Guest-favorite Pixar characters
Mickey and Minnie’s Ultimate Christmas Celebration – Available November 2nd – December 31st
Holidays dreams come true for loved ones as this “most wonderful time of the year”basket includes:
- Santa-themed bin
- Popular Disney snacks and goodies
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse plushes
- Holiday Minnie headband, two ear hats
- Festive light-up lanyards and themed storybook
- MickeyVision HoloSpex firework-enhancing glasses