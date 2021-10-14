“Taste the Nation” Gets a Holiday Edition on Hulu

Starring and executive produced by Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, and will now celebrate the holidays with a special four part series.

What’s Happening:

Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition will be a four part festive series that premieres Thursday, November 4 on Hulu

will be a four part festive series that premieres Thursday, November 4 on Each episode will highlight unique traditions from immigrant culture and cities, such as Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

A trailer for this holiday special has been released, which you can view below.

About Taste the Nation:

In Taste the Nation, award-winning host, executive producer and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, who recently received her 3rd Emmy nomination, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history – ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

