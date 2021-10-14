VIEW Conference To Hold Special Virtual Presentation Featuring Upcoming Disney Film “Encanto”

The VIEW Conference in Italy that focuses on computer graphics and 2D and 3D Animation is set to feature a special virtual panel giving us all a closer look at the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto.

What’s Happening:

The upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto , is set to be the subject of a special virtual presentation on Friday, October 22nd, during this year’s VIEW Conference. The Encanto panel, like the rest of the VIEW Conference, is free to registrants and takes place at 12:00 PM PT.

will be on hand during the virtual presentation, along with production designer Ian Gooding, and assistant production designer Lorelay Bove, sharing a behind-the-scenes-look at the vibrant visuals of the new film. VIEW Conference and VIEWFest is the premiere international event in Italy on Computer Graphics, Interactive Techniques, Digital Cinema, 2D/3D Animation, VR and AR, Gaming and V FX

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Encanto features a cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, John Leguizamo, and many more, with songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

