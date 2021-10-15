ABC News to Air “20/20” Mickey Bryan Event Special on October 15th, 36th Anniversary of the Texas Teacher’s Murder

ABC News’ 20/20 will take a two-hour deep-dive into the 1985 murder case of Mickey Bryan on October 15th, 2021 at 9/8c.
What’s Happening:
- Clifton, Texas teacher Mickey Bryan was murdered on October 15th, 1985, and her husband Joe Bryan was convicted.
- 36-years later, new evidence has come to light that suggests that Mickey’s murder is linked to another homicide that took place four months earlier.
- ABC News will spend two hours exploring the mystery in a 20/20 special event that premieres Friday, October 15th, at 9/8c.
- The special includes the first broadcast TV interview with Joe Bryan, conducted by 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach.
- Bestselling author John Grisham is also included, whose novel The Guardian was inspired by the case.
- Other interviewees on behalf of the family include Penny Blue (Mickey’s sister) and Jim Bryan (Joe’s brother).
- It also includes interviews with people who knew the new suspect, former Clifton police office Dennis Dunlap, including ex-wife Elaine Allen and former colleague Kenneth Fields.
- The special will be broadcast on ABC and streaming on Hulu.