ABC News to Air “20/20” Mickey Bryan Event Special on October 15th, 36th Anniversary of the Texas Teacher’s Murder

ABC News’ 20/20 will take a two-hour deep-dive into the 1985 murder case of Mickey Bryan on October 15th, 2021 at 9/8c.

What’s Happening:

Clifton, Texas teacher Mickey Bryan was murdered on October 15th, 1985, and her husband Joe Bryan was convicted.

36-years later, new evidence has come to light that suggests that Mickey’s murder is linked to another homicide that took place four months earlier.

ABC News will spend two hours exploring the mystery in a 20/20

The special includes the first broadcast TV interview with Joe Bryan, conducted by 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach.

co-anchor Amy Robach. Bestselling author John Grisham is also included, whose novel The Guardian was inspired by the case.

was inspired by the case. Other interviewees on behalf of the family include Penny Blue (Mickey’s sister) and Jim Bryan (Joe’s brother).

It also includes interviews with people who knew the new suspect, former Clifton police office Dennis Dunlap, including ex-wife Elaine Allen and former colleague Kenneth Fields.

The special will be broadcast on ABC