“The Wonderful World of Disney” Returns to ABC with “Toy Story of Terror” and Broadcast Premiere of “Toy Story 4”

ABC is getting in the Halloween spirit and will present a special edition of The Wonderful World of Disney with back-to-back showings of Toy Story films on October 28th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

ABC is bringing back The Wonderful World of Disney for a frighteningly fun night in October with two presentations from the Toy Story franchise.

for a frighteningly fun night in October with two presentations from the Toy Story franchise. Just in time for Halloween, fans will enjoy the spooky favorite Toy Story OF TERROR! (8:00-8:30 pm EDT), followed by the broadcast premiere of Toy Story 4 (8:30-10:30 pm EDT) on Thursday, October 28th.

(8:00-8:30 pm EDT), followed by the broadcast premiere of (8:30-10:30 pm EDT) on Thursday, October 28th. This special presentation on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now.

Can’t wait until October 28th? Both Toy Story films are also available to stream on Disney+

films are also available to stream on Fans can also visit DisneyMagicMoments.com Star Wars Marvel

About Toy Story OF TERROR!

“What starts out as a fun road trip for the “Toy Story” gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel. After one of the toys goes missing, the others find themselves caught up in a mysterious sequence of events that must be solved before they all suffer the same fate in this Toy Story OF TERROR!”

About Toy Story 4

“When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new character – and one long-lost friend!”