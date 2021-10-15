ABC is getting in the Halloween spirit and will present a special edition of The Wonderful World of Disney with back-to-back showings of Toy Story films on October 28th.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- ABC is bringing back The Wonderful World of Disney for a frighteningly fun night in October with two presentations from the Toy Story franchise.
- Just in time for Halloween, fans will enjoy the spooky favorite Toy Story OF TERROR! (8:00-8:30 pm EDT), followed by the broadcast premiere of Toy Story 4 (8:30-10:30 pm EDT) on Thursday, October 28th.
- This special presentation on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now.
- Can’t wait until October 28th? Both Toy Story films are also available to stream on Disney+!
- Fans can also visit DisneyMagicMoments.com, where they’ll find entertaining stories along with videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.
- “What starts out as a fun road trip for the “Toy Story” gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel. After one of the toys goes missing, the others find themselves caught up in a mysterious sequence of events that must be solved before they all suffer the same fate in this Toy Story OF TERROR!”
- “When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new character – and one long-lost friend!”