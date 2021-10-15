Disney Vacation Club Adds National Geographic Expeditions to Growing List of Vacation Offerings Available to Members on Points

Disney Vacation Club members will soon be able to use their points towards National Geographic Expeditions to explore the people, places and wildlife of some of the most exciting destinations in the world.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic Expeditions, guided vacation tours with experts in the field, will soon be available to book on points for Disney Vacation Club members.
- Types of vacations offered by National Geographic Expeditions include group trips, private expeditions, and river cruises.
- Guests bring their sense of adventure, National Geographic brings their 133 years of expertise to natural wonders of the world, archeological sites, and cultural traditions.
- National Geographic Expeditions itineraries vary in point value and Disney Vacation Club members have a variety of flexible options to bank and borrow points from nearby use years. Click here to learn more.
- Itineraries include destinations such as Egypt, Japan, Madagascar and Greece.
- Disney Vacation Club members can book their National Geographic Expedition through the member portal the same as they would for an Adventures by Disney or Disney Cruise Line vacation.
- National Geographic Expeditions aren’t exclusive to Disney Vacation Club. Visit NationalGeographic.com/Expeditions to learn more.