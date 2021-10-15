“GMA” Guest List: Jamie Foxx, Cast of “Dune” and More to Appear Week of October 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 18th-23rd. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 18th-23rd:

Monday, October 18 Billy Porter ( Unprotected ) Jamie Foxx ( Act Like You Got Some Sense ) Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya ( Dune ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Time of The Temptations

Tuesday, October 19 Michelle Young ( The Bachelorette ) Jason Mamoa ( Dune ) Andrew Morton ( Meghan ) Lord Spencer ( The White Ship ) Michael Wolff ( Too Famous ) Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 20 Paris Hilton Oscar Issac ( Dune ) Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week

Thursday, October 21 Josh Brolin ( Dune ) Performance by Zac Brown Band Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week

Friday, October 22 Rise and Shine tour of America: West Virginia Rebecca Ferguson ( Dune ) Christine Pride and Jo Piazza ( We Are Not Like Them ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week

Saturday, October 23 Deals and Steals 10th anniversary week with Tory Johnson



