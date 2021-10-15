As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 18th-23rd. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 18th-23rd:
- Monday, October 18
- Billy Porter (Unprotected)
- Jamie Foxx (Act Like You Got Some Sense)
- Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya (Dune)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Time of The Temptations
- Tuesday, October 19
- Michelle Young (The Bachelorette)
- Jason Mamoa (Dune)
- Andrew Morton (Meghan)
- Lord Spencer (The White Ship)
- Michael Wolff (Too Famous)
- Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 20
- Paris Hilton
- Oscar Issac (Dune)
- Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week
- Thursday, October 21
- Josh Brolin (Dune)
- Performance by Zac Brown Band
- Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week
- Friday, October 22
- Rise and Shine tour of America: West Virginia
- Rebecca Ferguson (Dune)
- Christine Pride and Jo Piazza (We Are Not Like Them)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Deals & Steals 10th anniversary week
- Saturday, October 23
- Deals and Steals 10th anniversary week with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.