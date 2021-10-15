“Just Beyond” Soundtrack Now Available on Digital Platforms

The soundtrack for Just Beyond, a new show on Disney+ that’s inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, is now available for digital streaming.

What’s Happening:

The Just Beyond original soundtrack was released today through Hollywood Records, and is now available to stream or purchase on all digital platforms

introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

What They’re Saying:

Composer Carlos Rafael Rivera said: “ Scoring a Disney Project has been a lifelong dream, not only in getting to work with the likes of Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Webb, but being part of the musical storytelling that makes us all feel that Disney magic!”

About Just Beyond:

