LEGOLAND Florida Celebrates 10th Birthday with Ceremony and New Additions

Today, the LEGOLAND Florida Resort celebrated its 10th birthday with an exciting ceremony and two new additions, The LEGOLAND Story and LEGOLAND Coffee Co.

Celebrating 10 Years of LEGOLAND Florida

Jeremiah was on the spot at LEGOLAND Florida this morning, and took photos of the ceremony that announced the new attraction for next year, Pirate River Quest.

As soon as you enter the parking area for LEGOLAND Florida, you’re immediately aware of the 10th Birthday Celebration.

Various LEGO characters came out on stage to celebrate the momentous moment.

A smaller version of the LEGO 10th birthday cake featured on the stage was also out for pictures.

Available today only is this delicious looking cupcake, featuring the famous Granny’s Apple Fries on top.

The LEGOLAND Story

The LEGOLAND Story opened today, which showcases the history of LEGOLAND around the world, in addition to the history of Cypress Gardens, the former park that LEGOLAND Florida replaced, and of course LEGOLAND Florida itself.

In this all-new attraction, LEGO history comes to life with playful, photo-worthy displays, including an interactive Minifigure trading wall. Floor-to-ceiling colorful graphics illustrate chapters of LEGO history, including the first LEGO toy ever created and the original minifigure.

After exploring the walkthrough experience, guests can build alongside the Master Builders’ Workshop with hands-on brick activities.

Inside, you can see LEGO model makers at work.

“The LEGO Story – How it All Started” is available to watch inside the exhibit.

I wonder if you can guess what this is a reference to?

The Coastersaurus wooden coaster currently at the park has actually been around since the Cypress Garden days, when it was known as Triple Hurricane. An original car from the coaster is on display.

On display is a model of one of the most impressive areas of the park, The LEGO Movie World.

LEGOLAND Coffee Co.

Right next door to The LEGOLAND Story is the new LEGOLAND Coffee Co., the latest in a string of coffee shops to open at Central Florida theme parks. The menu features new flash-chilled iced coffee, with seasonal flavors available. Delicious hand-held breakfast items like tavern ham, baby swiss and egg croissant sandwiches, sundried tomato and spinach frittata wraps, and triple-smoked bacon quiche cups are also on the menu.

Looking Ahead

Finally, we checked in on construction of the giant covering for MINILAND that will protect guests and the LEGO models from the harsh Florida sun and weather.

Happy birthday, LEGOLAND Florida!