Marvel Shares Look Inside “Avengers #750”

Marvel has shared a look inside the upcoming milestone issue of “Avengers #750” before it hits stores on November 24, showing off some of the action fans can expect to see in the new book.

In “Avengers #750” will feature a bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven.

The issue will be written by Jason Aaron and will feature art from: Javier Garrón David Curiel Ed McGuinness Alex Sinclair Carlos Pacheco Rafael Fontirez Rachelle Rosenberg Aaron Kuder Matt Hollingsworth

Marvel shared a look at five pages from the upcoming issue, which you can see below:

About “Avengers #750”: