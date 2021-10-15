Marvel Shares Look Inside “Avengers #750”

Marvel has shared a look inside the upcoming milestone issue of “Avengers #750” before it hits stores on November 24, showing off some of the action fans can expect to see in the new book.
- In “Avengers #750” will feature a bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven.
- The issue will be written by Jason Aaron and will feature art from:
- Javier Garrón
- David Curiel
- Ed McGuinness
- Alex Sinclair
- Carlos Pacheco
- Rafael Fontirez
- Rachelle Rosenberg
- Aaron Kuder
- Matt Hollingsworth
- Marvel shared a look at five pages from the upcoming issue, which you can see below:
About “Avengers #750”:
- The giant-sized epic will be packed with revelations and jaw dropping moments, including the introduction of The Multiversal Masters of Evil, the deadly new group of villains fans met in this year’s Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1.
- Throughout this supersize extravaganza, fans will also:
- Witness the shocking conclusion of “World War She-Hulk”
- Finally learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers
- Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor
- Watch the Avengers recruit some surprising new members
- Follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history
- In addition, best-selling author Christopher Ruocchio, known for his award winning The Sun-Eater series, makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside superstar artist Steve McNiven in a bonus story starring Thor.
- Marvel shared a series of variant covers for the upcoming issue.