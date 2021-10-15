Mickey Mouse Popcorn and Balloons Collection Comes to shopDisney

Is there anything better than Disney popcorn and Mickey Mouse balloons? How about both together on a new collection from shopDisney?! Yes, please!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey Mouse Balloons and Popcorn Collection – shopDisney

If your closet could use a bit more Disney then you’ll want to look at the latest collection that celebrates the best part of the parks, Mickey Balloons and Popcorn! From Spirit Jerseys to Crocs, and Loungefly collectibles this new to shopDisney series is deliciously playful and perfect for any Disney fan.

Spirit Jersey

Show off your love of Disney souvenirs and goodies with these striped oversized shirts that scream FUN! Plus there’s a design for Walt Disney World and Disneyland so you can support your favorite resort.

Mickey Mouse Balloons and Popcorn Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World – $74.99

Puffy Walt Disney World ''popcorn'' logo across back shoulder

Puffy ''D'' icon on chest (''Est. 1971'' screen art)

Midsection and sleeves feature striped Mickey Mouse balloon print pattern

Mickey Mouse Balloons and Popcorn Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland – $74.99

Puffy Disneyland ''popcorn'' logo across back shoulder

Puffy ''D'' icon on chest (''Est. 1955'' screen art)

Midsection and sleeves feature striped Mickey Mouse balloon print pattern

Crocs

Dress your feet in these stylish clogs with a sliding red heel strap and a popcorn bucket piece of flair. The tops are popcorn patterned while the base of the show features red stripes and balloon logos!

Mickey Mouse Popcorn Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $64.99

Popcorn patterned uppers

Fixed dimensional Mickey icon embellishment with Mickey face art and popcorn design

Contoured footbed

Slip-resistant, non-marking soles

Loungefly

Make room for a new mini backpack and a trendy ear headband that will have your fellow Disney fans swooning! These colorful must-haves are delightfully fun, bursting with nostalgia and making a stylish statement all at the same time.

Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85.00

Double zipper main compartment

Front zip pouch with die-cut Mickey Mouse balloon popcorn bucket and popcorn appliqués

Popcorn scent

Red trim

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Fabric lining

Side slip pockets

Minnie Mouse Popcorn Ear Headband by Loungefly – $34.99