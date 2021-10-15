Marvel Shares New Details, Covers for Upcoming Crossover Event “Devil’s Reign”

“Devil’s Reign,” the upcoming Marvel Comics event spinning out of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto’s Eisner-nominated run on “Daredevil,” kicks off in December. And come January 2022, all hell will break loose as Kingpin’s reign threatens every corner of the Marvel Universe, overtaking your favorite characters in multiple new tie-in series and one-shots. This far-reaching saga will center around Kingpin as he embarks on a vicious quest to rid the world of every last super hero through any means necessary.

In “Devil’s Reign #3,” New York City stands at the brink of disaster as Mayor Wilson Fisk has at last reached a breaking point, with an army of super villains at his back, and a deputized crew of super villainous Thunderbolts on the streets and in every police station.

Worse still, he’s put the Marvel Universe’s most powerful tools into (all six) hands of one of its most diabolical minds, unaware of the disaster that could befall the entire city as a result!

As a gauntlet of super villains stand between Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Daredevil and liberating the heroes who have been captured by Fisk’s law enforcement, they’re ALL about to learn that the danger is closer than they ever thought possible.

In addition, Chip Zdarsky will continue his landmark Daredevil run in “Daredevil: Woman Without Fear!”

With art by Rafael De Latorre, this limited series will star Elektra as Daredevil in a pulse-pounding chapter that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of “Devil’s Reign!”

Elektra is the world’s deadliest assassin — and she’s taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the Marvel’s Greatest Hunter?

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto reunite in “Devil’s Reign: X-Men.”

Emma Frost has many skeletons in her closet, but only one of them is currently Mayor of New York City. The truth about the White Queen’s secret past with the Kingpin of Crime comes to light. As Wilson Fisk makes his play, will his old ally Emma Frost stand in his way? Or protect the secrets they share?

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the writing duo behind the hit current series “Kang The Conqueror,” team up with artist Nico Leon in “Devil’s Reign: Winter Solider.”

A power-mad Mayor Fisk has been gathering information on super heroes. How far will Bucky Barnes go to steal the file on his own shadowy, half-remembered past as the Winter Soldier? And what horrible revelation awaits him if he can get past the Kingpin? Some secrets are meant to stay buried. And some doors are meant to stay closed.

Meet Kingpin’s terrifying new team of villains in writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Manuel Garcia’s “Devil’s Reign: Villains for Hire.” New York City is on a razor’s edge, and there’s only one force fighting for the rule of law in the chaos: Wilson Fisk’s Thunderbolts!

Make way for a shocking twist on the Fantastic Four

Kingpin turns up the heat in “Luke Cage: City of Fire #2” by Ho Che Anderson and Ray-Anthony Height. Luke Cage and Daredevil are on a dangerous journey across New York City to deliver someone to a safe house, but to do so, they must first get through the lethal Regulators, angry mobs and the mayor himself, Wilson Fisk! The issue will serve as a prelude to the event and introduce a new villain known as Jo Rockhead.

And it’s Spider-Woman VS. Spider-Woman in Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez’s “Spider-Woman #19.” The series continues its’ Devil’s Reign tie-in arc that will see Jessica Drew question everything. Starting with whether she is the true Jessica Drew!

Check out the January covers now as well as a handy “Devil’s Reign” checklist and be there when Kingpin’s rule begins this December.

What they’re saying: