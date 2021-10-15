Learn All About the Creatures of Star Wars in New “Galaxy of Creatures” Shorts

Young fans of Star Wars have a brand new animated short series to enjoy, inspired by the creatures of the Star Wars galaxy. In fact, it’s simply called Galaxy of Creatures.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars tweeted out a trailer for Galaxy of Creatures, which features adventurous droid SF-R3, or “Aree,” as he journeys across the galaxy to learn everything there is to know about wildlife.
Join adventurous droid SF-R3, “Aree,” as he journeys across the galaxy to learn everything there is to know about wildlife in the new animated shorts series, Star Wars #GalaxyOfCreatures! Watch now on https://t.co/s8fIRJ01qc and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/cowPjKXPfU
— Star Wars (@starwars) October 14, 2021
- The first two episodes, featuring Porgs and a Bantha, are now available on StarWarsKids.com.
- Additional episodes featuring more creatures from a galaxy, far far away will be released each Thursday.
- On the Star Wars Kids website, you can also find mobile wallpapers, an activity book, coloring pages and more.