Limited Run of Pixar Putt in New York City Extended through November 28, 2021

Families living near New York City that are looking for something fun and unique to do will want to check out Pixar Putt, a miniature golf course themed to beloved Pixar movies and characters. Due to popular demand, the run has been extended for four weeks through November 28, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that Pixar Putt, the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience will be extending its run in Manhattan by four weeks, now ending on November 28.
- Tickets are available for purchase and advance booking is recommended. Tickets will only be available digitally through PixarPutt.com.
- Prices range from $22.44 per person (family packs) to $34.50 per person (individual). After Dark Events for guests 18+ are $39.50 per person (individual or group).
- The course features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including:
- Toy Story
- The Incredibles
- Monsters, Inc.
- Finding Nemo
- Coco
- A Bug's Life
- Wall-E
- Inside Out
- You can find out more information on Pixar Putt in our original post from July.