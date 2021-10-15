Pixar Presents a Short Musical Remix of the Original “Cars”

Pixar has released a musical animated short retelling of the original Cars.
What’s Happening:
- Start your engines for a new Pixar Remix featuring Cars! Join Lightning McQueen on a musical reimagining of the first Cars film.
