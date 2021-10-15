Soundtrack from FX’s “Reservation Dogs” Available Now

The Reservation Dogs Original Soundtrack, featuring score plus two songs composed, produced, and performed by 23-year-old musician/producer Mato, an Indigenous artist creating original music for film and TV, is available from Hollywood Records.
- FX’s hit comedy series continues to gain critical acclaim in its first season and has been renewed for a second season.
- Reservation Dogs streams exclusively on FX on Hulu.
- You can stream the Reservation Dogs soundtrack now on:
What they’re saying:
- Mato: "Music making is such a visual process for me, so being able to compose for Reservation Dogs feels very natural, yet also pushes me out of any semblance of a comfort zone. They trust a young Native kid to do his thing. I'm grateful to contribute my creativity towards one of the most groundbreaking TV shows of the year!"
- Co-Creator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo: “Mato’s music is everything that good Indigenous art is right now. We are in a Renaissance and his music speaks directly to that movement. It’s unapologetic, it doesn’t need permission to exist, and it’s made with an urgency — an urgency to move us into a new era. With a sense of humor and poetry that exists only when art is breaking down walls and making monumental shifts from the status quo, his music carries our past but leads us into a future Indigenous space at the same time, a future that our ancestors fought for and dreamt of.”