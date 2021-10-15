Soundtrack from FX’s “Reservation Dogs” Available Now

The Reservation Dogs Original Soundtrack, featuring score plus two songs composed, produced, and performed by 23-year-old musician/producer Mato, an Indigenous artist creating original music for film and TV, is available from Hollywood Records.

FX’s hit comedy series continues to gain critical acclaim in its first season and has been renewed for a second season.

Reservation Dogs streams exclusively on FX on Hulu.

You can stream the Reservation Dogs soundtrack now Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal



