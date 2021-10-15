Soundtrack to “Star Wars: Visions” Now Available to Stream Online

The soundtracks of the Star Wars movies and TV shows are an iconic and extremely important part of the experience. Continuing in that tradition, StarWars.com has made the soundtrack to Star Wars: Visions available to stream.

What’s Happening:

A music video based on the epic live show featured in the short “Tatooine Rhapsody” has also been released.

More Disney+ News: