Soundtrack to “Star Wars: Visions” Now Available to Stream Online

The soundtracks of the Star Wars movies and TV shows are an iconic and extremely important part of the experience. Continuing in that tradition, StarWars.com has made the soundtrack to Star Wars: Visions available to stream.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: Visions, which is now available to stream on Disney+, tells nine new Star Wars stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime.
- The soundtrack to each of the nine episodes have been released online, available through all your favorite streaming platforms. They are as follows:
- “The Duel” – Kamikaze Douga – Composer Keiji Inai
- “Tatooine Rhapsody” – Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – Composers Yoshiaki Dewa and Nonpe
- “THE TWINS”– TRIGGER – Composer Michiru Ōshima
- “The Village Bride”– Kinema Citrus – Composer Kevin Penkin
- “The Ninth Jedi” – Production I.G – Composers Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi
- “T0-B1” – Science SARU – Composers A-bee and Keiichiro Shibuya
- “The Elder” – TRIGGER – Composer Michiru Ōshima
- “Lop & Ochō” – Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Composer Yoshiaki Dewa
- “Akakiri” – Science SARU – Composer U-zhaan
- A music video based on the epic live show featured in the short “Tatooine Rhapsody” has also been released.
