“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Issa Rae, Barbara Corcoran and More to Appear Week of October 18th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 18th-22nd:

Monday, October 18 Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran ( Shark Tank Shalita Grant ( You ) Jason Scott Lee ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Tam Fam Deals

Tuesday, October 19 Issa Rae ( Insecure ) Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson ( Insecure ) Tam Fam Deals supporting breast cancer awareness month

Wednesday, October 20 Performance by H.E.R. with R&B stars Tone Stith and Maeta Debra Messing (How self-care can change the world)

Thursday, October 21 Incredible stories behind life-changing apps Tam Fam Deals

Friday, October 22 – “Let’s Get Lit” – Tamron Talks with Authors Chris Colfer ( A Tale of Magic… ) Jimmie Allen ( My Voice is a Trumpet ; Dancing with the Stars Quinta Brunson ( She Memes Well: Essays ) David Archuleta ( My Little Prayer ) Tamron discusses her debut novel, As the Wicked Watch



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.