“The Last Duel” Soundtrack Now Available From Hollywood Records

by | Oct 15, 2021 9:44 AM Pacific Time

With 20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel debuting in theaters today, Hollywood Records has released the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack scored by Harry Gregson-Williams.

What’s Happening: 

  • The Last Duel Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is available today from Hollywood Records and features a score composed by Harry Gregson-Williams.
  • The film’s soundtrack sees Gregson-Williams teaming up once again with director Ridley Scott (The Martian, Kingdom of Heaven) to present a score that captures both the drama and the period of the film.  
  • The Last Duel soundtrack was recorded in Los Angeles and performed by an orchestra and choir. Listeners will hear the distinct sounds of medieval instruments such as wooden flutes, hammer dulcimers, a consort of viols, a cathedral organ and a lute that fuse together in this stunning score.
  • Along with instruments, Gregson-Williams worked with vocalists Grace Davidson (soprano), Iestyn Davies (counter-tenor), and a vocal ensemble from London called Voces8.
  • The Last Duel is now playing in theatres. Check out Mack’s review of the film that he says is, “a very relevant story with a strong message.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Harry Gregson-Williams Davies on Voces8: "The tone of his voice is so beautiful and is used in a very haunting way within the score….There are just eight of them, and they are very, very precise (out of necessity) and the sound they make has a purity and accuracy that is as unique as it is wonderful."
  • Gregson-Williams on the track "Celui Que Je Désire": "I sent the song to Ridley and he reacted really well to it, so we decided to use the song's melody as a source of thematic material that could be used throughout the score."
  • Gregson-Williams: "Ridley is full of ideas and questions when it comes to music. He gives me a clear direction for an overall feel and tone to the score that he's looking for. He is an artist first and foremost, and I know that he paints rather well. He might talk to me using expressions and language that apply to painting but they have a similar connotation with music."  

About The Last Duel:

  • “A cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War, the film explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice, and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.”
  • The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.

 

 
 
