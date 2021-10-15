The Walt Disney Family Museum Will Reopen Saturday October 16

Following a closure on October 14 and 15 for equipment maintenance, The Walt Disney Family Museum will reopen tomorrow, Saturday October 16.
What’s Happening:
- After a two day maintenance related closure, The Walt Disney Family Museum will reopen to guests tomorrow, Saturday October 16.
- Regular operating hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10AM to 5PM.
- Guests who had already purchased tickets for the impacted days can contact [email protected] to request an exchange for an alternate date or a refund.
- For the most up to date information about operating hours and exhibits, please visit the Walt Disney Family Museum website.
Coming Soon to the Museum:
- This October, the Walt Disney Family Museum will participate in the 2021 Big Draw Festival. The event will take place Saturday, October 23rd via a Zoom Webinar.