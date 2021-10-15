UPS and Star Wars Showcase a Mandalorian Themed Truck Wrap

As part of Star Wars’ new Bring Home the Bounty marketing campaign, UPS has partnered with Disney by showcasing a special Mandalorian themed wrap on their trucks.

​​

What’s Happening:

UPS posted the video below to their Twitter, showing a truck being transformed to feature The Mandalorian.

We’re traveling in Tatooine style with our new Sandcrawler inspired look. Check out the crew getting ready for this special galactic launch. #BringHomeTheBounty #StarWars pic.twitter.com/3gFHgAmJ7Y — UPS (@UPS) October 14, 2021

