UPS and Star Wars Showcase a Mandalorian Themed Truck Wrap

As part of Star Wars’ new Bring Home the Bounty marketing campaign, UPS has partnered with Disney by showcasing a special Mandalorian themed wrap on their trucks.
What’s Happening:
- UPS posted the video below to their Twitter, showing a truck being transformed to feature The Mandalorian.
We’re traveling in Tatooine style with our new Sandcrawler inspired look. Check out the crew getting ready for this special galactic launch. #BringHomeTheBounty #StarWars pic.twitter.com/3gFHgAmJ7Y
— UPS (@UPS) October 14, 2021
- Announced first on StarWars.com, the Bring Home the Bounty campaign spans consumer products, games, and publishing and will introduce new Star Wars goods each week through the end of the year. There’s even a handy calendar to help you stay on track!
More Star Wars News:
