“Black Panther” Actress Dorothy Steel Passes Away at the Age of 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress who appeared in Marvel’s Black Panther, has passed away at the age of 95.
- According to WSB-TV, Steel passed away Friday morning in her home in Detroit.
- The 95-year-old actress was reportedly in the process of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when Marvel flew her home to Detroit to spend her last moments with loved ones.
- Steel had a remarkable acting career in that it didn’t actually begin until she was 88 years old, when she landed her first role.
- Her first big screen appearance came just three years later in Black Panther.
- Stell played the elder of the Merchant Tribe in Wakanda and shared the screen with the stars of the film for multiple important scenes.
- In 2018, Steel said Marvel called her just an hour after she sent in her audition tape for the role.
- Steel’s publicist said “she went out strong,” after she passed in Detroit, where she was born in 1926.
- Steel also lived in Atlanta for several years, where Black Panther was shot.
- One of Steel’s other major credits was 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level.