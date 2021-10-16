“Ron’s Gone Wrong” Takes Over AMC Theatres at Disney Springs

Ron’s Gone Wrong, the upcoming animated film from 20th Century Studios, has taken over AMC Theatres at Disney Springs and even gotten the “blue” carpet treatment.

Ron’s Gone Wrong will debut in theaters on Friday, October 22, but guests visiting Disney Springs can check out a couple of fun photo ops for the film at AMC now.

About Ron’s Gone Wrong:

Twentieth Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's Ron's Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally- connected device, which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.' Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

and ) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith ( ) with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2) co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan) & Smith. Julie Lockhart (Shaun the Sheep Movie), also a co-founder of Locksmith, and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

Ron’s Gone Wrong Cast:

Zach Galifianakis ( A Wrinkle in Time )

) Jack Dylan Grazer ( Shazam! )

) Olivia Colman ( The Crown )

) Ed Helms ( The Office )

) Justice Smith ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom )

) Rob Delaney ( Deadpool 2 )

) Kylie Cantrall ( Gabby Duran and the Unsittables )

) Ricardo Hurtado ( The Goldbergs )

) Marcus Scribner ( black-ish )

) Thomas Barbusca (Chad)

