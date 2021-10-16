Walt Disney Animation Studios Showcases Every Title Card Up To 60th Animated Feature “Encanto”

As we approach the release of the 60th full-length animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, we have been treated to a special countdown showcasing the previous 59.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVGG5QTN-CE/?utm_medium=copy_link

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has taken to Instagram to show off a special video on the anniversary of the studio, which turned 98 years old today.

The video kicks off showcasing a projection style-flicker over a clip of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and to the tune of a classical piece of music from Stravinski’s The Firebird.

and to the tune of a classical piece of music from Stravinski’s As the music plays, we are treated to each title card from every major feature from the Walt Disney Animation Studios up to the present day, building up to the 60th, where we saw some brief imagery from the upcoming Encanto, due out in theaters on November 24th, 2021.

Even the music from Stravinski’s The Firebird is no stranger to the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, as it was featured in a segment from #38 on the list, Fantasia 2000, the follow up to #3 on the list, Fantasia , which premiered 60 years later in the year 2000.

is no stranger to the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, as it was featured in a segment from #38 on the list, the follow up to #3 on the list, , which premiered 60 years later in the year 2000. This isn’t the first time the studio has released a video in this fashion, back in 2010 as the studio approached the release of the 50th full-length animated feature, Tangled, a countdown was released. In lieu of title cards however, clips showing off characters from each film were showcased on a film strip alongside their corresponding number in order of release.