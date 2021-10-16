Zombie Captain America To Make Appearances at Disney California Adventure’s Oogie Boogie Bash

Oogie Boogie Bash is getting a bit more frightening thanks to the addition of more villains coming to Disney California Adventure’s separately ticketed Halloween festivities, including the addition of Zombie Captain America!
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney Parks TikTok account has posted a video teasing the arrival of new villains that will be appearing at Disney California Adventure during their Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween festivities.
- While the video mentioned “New villains” (plural), there seemed to be one showcased more prominently than any other: Zombie Captain America from the Marvel Original Series, What If…?, as seen on Disney+.
- In the episode, viewers saw zombie-fied versions of some of their favorite heroes and you can read more about the events that took place in the episode here.
- While details are scarce at the moment, it’s likely that Zombie Captain America, and any other Zombie Marvel Heroes that may appear will show up in the new Avengers Campus, where Agatha from WandaVision also debuted as a villain during Oogie Boogie Bash earlier this year.
- What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.
- Now through October 31, 2021, the separate-ticket, after-park hours event Oogie Boogie Bash adds to the spooky fun during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. This limited-capacity event at Disney California Adventure Park features exclusive entertainment, character sightings, food and beverage and more. Kids and guests of all ages will enjoy donning their favorite Halloween costumes while taking in all the spook-tacular sights and trick-or-treating experiences.