New 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Walt Disney World

A new Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket is available, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, and can be found across Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

This new popcorn bucket featuring Mickey Mouse in his 50th anniversary outfit is now available throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. We found it at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The popcorn bucket retails for $20.

A matching Minnie Mouse sipper is currently only available at the Magic Kingdom

