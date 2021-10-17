New 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Walt Disney World

A new Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket is available, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, and can be found across Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- This new popcorn bucket featuring Mickey Mouse in his 50th anniversary outfit is now available throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. We found it at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The popcorn bucket retails for $20.
- A matching Minnie Mouse sipper is currently only available at the Magic Kingdom.
