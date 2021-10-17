FX on Hulu Not Moving Forward with Second Season of “Y: The Last Man”

Some disappointing news that fans of FX on Hulu’s new show, Y: The Last Man, may not want to hear. According to Eliza Clark (showrunner of Y: The Last Man), the show has not been renewed for a second season.

What’s Happening:

Eliza Clark, the showrunner of Y: The Last Man, shared on Twitter

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021

Plans have already been put into motion to try and find a new home for the show, so that the story may continue.

