FX on Hulu Not Moving Forward with Second Season of “Y: The Last Man”

Some disappointing news that fans of FX on Hulu’s new show, Y: The Last Man, may not want to hear. According to Eliza Clark (showrunner of Y: The Last Man), the show has not been renewed for a second season.
- Eliza Clark, the showrunner of Y: The Last Man, shared on Twitter today that FX on Hulu have decided not to go forward with a second season of the show.
- Plans have already been put into motion to try and find a new home for the show, so that the story may continue.
- “In the series, all of the men are dead but one. Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.”