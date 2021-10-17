Ragtime Piano Player Randy Morris Celebrates 50 Years at Casey’s Corner

Longtime Walt Disney World fans got a real treat on October 1st (the 50th anniversary of the resort), when ragtime piano player Randy Morris came out to play the piano at Casey’s Corner, just as he did on opening day in 1971.
What’s Happening:
- On October 1st, 1971, ragtime piano player Randy Morris played for opening day crowds at what was then known as Coke Corner. 50 years later, Randy returned to perform the same tunes he did on opening day, at what is now Casey’s Corner.
- Every performer at the Resort’s opening was given a 3 month contract. So Randy packed up from California, where he worked at Disneyland during the summer of 1970, and moved to Florida. Turns out he liked it, because 50 years he’s still performing at Walt Disney World.
- This also marked the first time any ragtime piano player had performed at Casey’s Corner since the Magic Kingdom reopened from 2020’s shut-down.
