Holiday Shopping: 2021 Special Edition Holiday Rapunzel Doll Debuts on shopDisney

shopDisney wants to share the enchantment of the winter holidays with guests and this year they’re bringing the wonder of the season to a new doll: say hello to the 2021 Special Edition Holiday Rapunzel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Whether you’re treating yourself to a magical Disney collectible or gifting a loved one with a fun surprise, shopDisney’s limited edition holiday doll is perfect for this whimsical season! The 2021 Special Edition Holiday Rapunzel features the adventurous princess dressed for the winter in a lovely deep purple dress and matching cape accented with faux fur.

Rapunzel 2021 Holiday Special Edition Doll – $49.99

Shimmering cape draped at back and attaches at each shoulder

Golden filigree screen art with red rhinestone detailing

Dress features satin bodice with contrasting front panel

Velvet skirt with contrasting front panel with allover print

Skirt features golden filigree screen art with red glitter detailing

Long golden braided locks

Fully poseable

Did you Know:

Rapunzel is shopDisney’s second princess holiday doll. Last year, shopDisney commemorated the winter season by launching their Holiday Doll Collection. Ariel was the first princess to be featured

