runDisney Shares First Look at Finisher Medals of 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney and the Disney Parks Blog have shared a first look at the medals awaiting runners at the end of the different challenges in the 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE.

What’s Happening:

This year, runDisney racing is even more incredible as it takes place during the magic of the Walt Disney World

Celebrating the heroic spirit of Disney Princesses that inspire courage and kindness, runners will be propelled to finish triumphantly and celebrate their very own happily ever after.

Runners will trade their glass slippers for running shoes (at least to register for the event) now that runDisney has shared a first look at the finisher medals for this year’s event.

Featuring an EARidescent design highlighting the courageous and kind Disney Princesses, gear up for a weekend of magical miles with these coveted regal medals:

Run like the clock’s striking midnight with Cinderella (just don’t lose your shoes) on a 3.1-mile course around Walt Disney World Resort during the Disney Princess 5K, perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

You don’t finish if you’re almost there…you need to cross that finish line and earn the Disney Enchanted 10K Medal with Tiana on the 6.2-mile course.

Run swift as a coursing river during the Disney Princess Half Marathon featuring Mulan

See just how far you can go during the Disney Fairy Tale Challenge, celebrating Moana, by taking on 19.3 miles to earn this finishers medal.

For those unable to attend the event at Walt Disney World Resort in February, the option to join the marathons virtually and run on a course of your choosing is also available with the Virtual 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

As of press time, there was still availability but as is often the case, the event will likely fill up. Be sure to head over to register if you’d like to participate at runDisney.com.