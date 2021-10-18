Amazon Exclusive “WandaVision” Pin Set Available Today on the Treasure Truck

As we celebrate the month of Trick-or-Treat, Amazon is sharing a great treat with Marvel fans that will bring some magic to their collections. For a limited time shoppers can visit the Treasure Truck (online) and order an Amazon Exclusive WandaVision pin set!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are going to love today’s Amazon Treasure Truck

Today only fans can bring home the Amazon Exclusive WandaVision six pin pack featuring fun enamel collectibles with designs inspired by the Disney+ series.

The pack includes: Wanda Vision Agnes Quicksilver Billy Tommy

Each is wearing their costume from the “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” episode

The edition size is 18,500 numbered sets and they come in an officially licensed box. Pins measure between 3.5 and 4.4 cm.

The pin set sells for $19.99