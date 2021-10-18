Bésame cosmetics has joined the Ultimate Princess Celebration with a line of compacts and lipsticks dedicated to our favorite Disney leading ladies. While many of their collections have sold out quickly on the site, shopDisney currently has three sets available.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Your favorite Disney princesses have a style all their own, and now you can give yourself a royal makeover inspired by these ladies thanks to Bésame.
- Bésame kicked off Signature Compact & Lipstick Collection in the summer and has already released 8 out of the 12 series.
- The ultra limited collections have an edition sizes of 500 worldwide and have sold out shortly after launch, but there is some good news: three of the collectibles are now available on shopDisney!
- Fans can purchase the Pocahontas, Rapunzel, and Merida sets for $125 each. The set comes with a mirrored compact and lipstick and is packaged in custom Disney Princess packaging.
- The Pocahontas and Rapunzel collections are restocks, while Merida is available early. Her set officially goes on sale on Tuesday, October 19 at 6pm PT on Bésame.com!
Pocahontas
Pocahontas Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00
Compact:
- Engraved with Pocahontas’ name
- Mirrored lid
- Translucent shimmer powder
- Easy, refillable design with center magnet to hold the pan
- Snap closure to keep powder safe
Lipstick:
- Triple pigmented, feather-proof, long wearing satin finish
- Subtle vanilla flavor
- Enriched with vitamin E, squalane
- Meticulously formulated for sensitive skin
- Collectible Disney Princess tube
Rapunzel
Rapunzel Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00
Compact:
- Engraved with Rapunzel’s name
- Mirrored lid
- Translucent shimmer powder
- Easy, refillable design with center magnet to hold the pan
- Snap closure to keep powder safe
Lipstick:
- Triple pigmented, feather-proof, long wearing satin finish
- Subtle vanilla flavor
- Enriched with vitamin E, squalane
- Meticulously formulated for sensitive skin
- Collectible Disney Princess tube
Merida
Merida Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00
Compact:
- Engraved with Merida's name
- Mirrored lid
- Translucent shimmer powder
- Easy, refillable design with center magnet to hold the pan
- Snap closure to keep powder safe
Lipstick:
- Triple pigmented, feather-proof, long wearing satin finish
- Subtle vanilla flavor
- Enriched with vitamin E, squalane
- Meticulously formulated for sensitive skin
- Collectible Disney Princess tube