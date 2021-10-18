Bésame Cosmetics’ Limited Edition Merida, Rapunzel, and Pocahontas Compacts Sets Come to shopDisney

Bésame cosmetics has joined the Ultimate Princess Celebration with a line of compacts and lipsticks dedicated to our favorite Disney leading ladies. While many of their collections have sold out quickly on the site, shopDisney currently has three sets available.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your favorite Disney princesses have a style all their own, and now you can give yourself a royal makeover inspired by these ladies thanks to Bésame

Bésame kicked off Signature Compact & Lipstick Collection in the summer and has already released 8 out of the 12 series.

The ultra limited collections have an edition sizes of 500 worldwide and have sold out shortly after launch, but there is some good news: three of the collectibles are now available on shopDisney!

Fans can purchase the Pocahontas, Rapunzel, and Merida sets for $125 each. The set comes with a mirrored compact and lipstick and is packaged in custom Disney Princess packaging.

The Pocahontas and Rapunzel collections are restocks, while Merida is available early. Her set officially goes on sale on Tuesday, October 19 at 6pm PT on Bésame.com

Pocahontas

Pocahontas Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00

Compact:

Engraved with Pocahontas’ name

Mirrored lid

Translucent shimmer powder

Easy, refillable design

Snap closure to keep powder safe

Lipstick:

Triple pigmented, feather-proof, long wearing satin finish

Subtle vanilla flavor

Enriched with vitamin E, squalane

Meticulously formulated for sensitive skin

Collectible Disney Princess tube

Rapunzel

Rapunzel Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00

Compact:

Engraved with Rapunzel’s name

Mirrored lid

Translucent shimmer powder

Easy, refillable design

Snap closure to keep powder safe

Lipstick:

Triple pigmented, feather-proof, long wearing satin finish

Subtle vanilla flavor

Enriched with vitamin E, squalane

Meticulously formulated for sensitive skin

Collectible Disney Princess tube

Merida

Merida Disney Princess Signature Compact and Lipstick Set by Bésame – Limited Edition – $125.00

Compact:

Engraved with Merida's name

Mirrored lid

Translucent shimmer powder

Easy, refillable design

Snap closure to keep powder safe

Lipstick: