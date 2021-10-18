Briana Bennett Named SVP, Network Drama for Disney-Owned ABC Entertainment

The Walt Disney Company has hired Brianna Bennett as the new SVP, Network Drama, ABC Entertainment to lead series development.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed that Brianna Bennett has left CBS TV Studios for ABC Entertainment where she will lead series development as the new SVP of Network Drama for ABC Entertainment.
- Bennett fills the open position that was created by Brian Morewitz, who left Disney in July.
- Simran Sethi, EVP, Development and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment will be Brianna Bennett’s leader.
- In addition to overseeing drama development, Bennett will also manage the daily operations including supervising the production of new drama pilots.
- At CBS, Brianna Bennette was VP of Drama Development and was involved in the development of several series, including NCIS: Hawai’i.
- She previously worked for FOX Entertainment on shows such as Sleepy Hollow and Empire.
What They’re Saying:
- Simran Sethi, EVP, Development and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment: “Brianna is an amazing creative executive whose intellect, instinct and passion will drive our drama development forward as we continue to prioritize, nurture and sustain culturally inclusive and impactful storytelling. Her depth of experience and love of broadcast television will serve ABC’s commitment to bold and groundbreaking content with a watchful eye toward intersectionality.”
- Brianna Bennett: “I’m looking forward to working with Simran and the entire team on developing the next great drama for ABC, a network that has long been defined by some of the most important and trailblazing shows of our time. This is an exhilarating time to be a creator and writer in entertainment, especially for new and up-and-coming voices – there’s no limit to the stories we can tell.”