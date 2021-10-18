Briana Bennett Named SVP, Network Drama for Disney-Owned ABC Entertainment

The Walt Disney Company has hired Brianna Bennett as the new SVP, Network Drama, ABC Entertainment to lead series development.

What’s Happening:

Deadline has revealed that Brianna Bennett has left CBS

Simran Sethi, EVP, Development and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment will be Brianna Bennett’s leader.

In addition to overseeing drama development, Bennett will also manage the daily operations including supervising the production of new drama pilots.

At CBS, Brianna Bennette was VP of Drama Development and was involved in the development of several series, including NCIS: Hawai’i .

. She previously worked for FOX Entertainment on shows such as Sleepy Hollow and Empire.

What They’re Saying: