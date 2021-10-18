Danny DeVito Set To Join Cast of New “Haunted Mansion” Film

Danny DeVito has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, joining an all-star cast in this Disney attraction based film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Danny DeVito, whose last big-screen appearance was in 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, has joined the cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion as a “smug professor.”
- The news of DeVito joining the cast follows the recent additions of other stars, such as Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish.
- While the story remains vague at this point, it has been reported that we will follow a family that moves into the mansion, with the characters around them that will really be the stars of the show.
- Fans may recall that Walt Disney Pictures has already made a film based on the theme park attraction back in 2003. Starring Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers, the film followed a realtor who was summoned to the Mansion under the guise of selling the house, invited to stay overnight while the ghost owner of the home attempted to show that Evers’ wife was the reincarnation of his own love interest, Elizabeth. The film was met with harsh criticism and poor box office results, especially when compared to the success of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl which was released earlier that year. Reports make it clear that this new film is in no way connected to the previous 2003 version.
- The new movie began production in Atlanta last month, with Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) helming the film and making his big-budget studio debut with a script by Katie Dippold.