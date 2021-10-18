Disney Delays Several Marvel Films, Pushes “Indiana Jones 5” to 2023

Disney has just released its updated theatrical release slate that includes a number of delays as well as some placeholder dates being dropped.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, Disney released a revised theatrical slate through 2023.
- Among the many films seeing changes are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and other Marvel films all moving back on the schedule.
- Most notably, however, Indiana Jones 5 has been postponed another year, now set to open June 30th, 2023.
- This follows multiple delays for the sequel, which was originally announced for July 2019. However, the film is now in production.
- Here are the changes:
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Now May 6th, 2022 (was March 25th, 2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder – Now July 8th, 2022 (was May 6th, 2022)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Now November 11th, 2022 (was July 8th, 2022)
- Untitled Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones 5) – Now June 20th, 2023 (was July 29th 2022).
- The Marvels – Now February 17th, 2023 (was November 11th, 2022)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Now July 28th, 2023 (was February 17th, 2023)
- Placeholder dates for July 14th, 2023; July 28th, 2023; October 6th, 2023; and October 20th, 2023 have been removed from the schedule.
- Another Marvel placeholder date has been moved from November 10th, 2023 to November 3rd, 2023
Other Movie News:
- Speaking of Marvel theatrical releases, the studio is gearing up for the release of Eternals next month. Ahead of that, Marvel will be streaming live from the world premiere of the film tonight.
- Recently, Walt Disney Animation Studios released a new trailer for their upcoming film Encanto.
- From theatrical to streaming, Disney+ debuted the first trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, premiering on the platform November 12th