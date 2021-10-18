Disney+ Releases New Trailer for Disney+ Day on November 12

Disney+ has released a new trailer for this year’s Disney+ Day. Taking place on November 12, Disney+ Day will feature a significant amount of exciting new programming.
- Celebrating two years of Disney+, this special day takes place on Friday, November 12 and will see the release of new programming from all across Disney’s portfolio.
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Olaf Presents
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Ciao Alberto
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- The Simpsons
- Previously available only to D23 Gold Members, Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, a documentary that dives into the expansive collection of the Walt Disney Archives, arrives on Disney+ in November.
- Disney+ revealed plans to release the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye together on Wednesday, November 24, 2022.
- The trailer for a new series of shorts, Olaf Presents, has arrived and we’re getting a small sample of how everyone’s favorite snowman will retell other stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
Make sure to check out Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12.