Disney+ Releases New Trailer for Disney+ Day on November 12

Disney+ has released a new trailer for this year’s Disney+ Day. Taking place on November 12, Disney+ Day will feature a significant amount of exciting new programming.

Celebrating two years of Disney+, this special day takes place on Friday, November 12 and will see the release of new programming from all across Disney’s portfolio.

Featured in the trailer are: Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings Jungle Cruise Olaf Presents The World According to Jeff Goldblum Ciao Alberto Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett The Simpsons



Make sure to check out Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12.