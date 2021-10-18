Disneyland Paris Announces Return of Fireworks, Shows, Parades, Buffets and More

When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, Disneyland Paris was forced to shut down all fireworks, parades and shows temporarily. Finally, the time has come where the resort has been able to share the long awaited return of all these offerings.

What’s happening:

October 20th marks the return of buffets in their original form; meaning guests will no longer be tabled served all-you-can-eat.

From October 23rd to November 7th, the resort will be adding new Halloween floats in addition to the current line up of the Illusion Manor float, Cornucopia float and fire-breathing Maleficent

The brand new Christmas Parade – “Mickey And His Sparkling Christmas Parade” – begins November 13th and runs through January 9th

The highly-anticipated return of Disney Illuminations happens on December 21st

From January 10th, the Disney Stars On Parade makes its comeback

Mickey’s Magical Fireworks take place Movember 2nd, 4th and 9th 2021.

Chefs Enchanting Festive Cuisine events will also return for Christmas, with a date to be announced soon.

As previously reported, The Lion King: Rhythms Of The Pride Lands returns October 23rd 2021, offering a new paid guaranteed seation option. This news will be sure to make the upcoming Halloween and Christmas season even more special. Many fans were doubtful that Disney Illuminations would return at all with the 30th anniversary celebrations steadily looming on March 6th 2022, so it comes as a wonderfully timed Christmas gift. The resort has also shared that they are busy preparing a programme for the rest of the Christmas season, with many surprises and favourites returning to be announced soon.

