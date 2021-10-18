Drawn to Life: What to Expect from Cirque du Soleil’s New Show When it Debuts Next Month

We’re currently one month away from the grand opening of Disney and Cirque du Soleil’s brand new show, Drawn to Life. In honor of that, let’s take a look ahead to what we can expect from the show.

Drawn to Life will be opening at Disney Springs

Disney officially announced the opening date back in August, after the show was delayed multiple times, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drawn to Life is made in collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering.

The story is about the love between a father and daughter, drawing inspiration from Disney animation as Disney stories and characters are brought to life with new animation created by Disney animation artists, acrobatic performances by Cirque du Soleil performers, and musical scores.

Cirque du Soleil has released four videos chronicling the making of Drawn to Life, and you can find those all below.

Tickets for Drawn to Life are now available to purchase DisneySprings.com/Cirque